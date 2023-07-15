In the townships, school sport is almost dead. It is a shame that few township schools, such as those in Hanover Park, Manenberg and Khayelitsha, have anything going on. Sports such as soccer or netball, for example, are not nurtured to motivate boys and girls to reach the pinnacle. That is why these children don’t see a future for themselves in any sport they participate in. These schools don’t get exposure in the media or on any social platform.

The school departments in charge of these sports often fight for positions. There are no funds available for equipment, or even to travel to neighbouring schools. The South African Football Association (Safa) and school bodies have been fighting one another for control of school sports for years. In the local soccer structure in the Western Cape, there are three bodies vying to be in charge of school soccer. Safa introduced the Motsepe soccer tournament for under-19s, but even this is a farce because entry into these tournaments is based on who you know, rather than merit. It’s another scam and another shame.

In rugby, you see the Craven Week on national television every year, but where is soccer? Instead of constantly blaming apartheid or the white minority, it’s time to start doing something. Why can’t it be fixed when the youth is crying out for recognition? At Craven Week, only the elite of this country are catered for, while those in townships are left behind.

Local township school educators try their utmost to keep children busy, and promise them the world is their oyster, but without exposure or opportunities to reach the highest level, it remains just a dream. These educators are doing all this out of love and to keep children off the streets. They teach all day and still organise extramural activities. In contrast, elite schools have special coaches for different sporting codes. Those who come from township schools and make it big, don’t come back to the local townships and give back, unlike individuals such as Benni McCarthy.

* PN Hendricks, Hanover Park. Cape Argus