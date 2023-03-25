Instead of trying to preserve Afrikaans, teach your kids English

With all due respect to the challenges we face regarding language preferences (“Commissioner’s language policy contravenes the Constitution, Cape Argus, March 17), from my own viewpoint, let’s face the reality of the fast-changing lifestyle worldwide. English is dominating the world, and what I have realised is that most people in the Western Cape and the Northern Cape know only Afrikaans. The reason being that they do all their subjects in Afrikaans at school, and there is nothing wrong with that.

However, the challenge is that 90% of job opportunities worldwide require English. My view is that I am not against Afrikaans, but if people want to stick to their language only, they are limiting their own life opportunities when it comes to finding better jobs or even better positions in a working environment. The world is changing fast, and my advice to those who want to stick to their language only is that the possibility of success is limited compared to those who can speak English.

My advice to fellow South Africans, especially those in the Western Cape and Northern Cape, is to take their children to English medium schools. You will see the difference in the future. Let’s not run away from reality. * Remember Maboko, Germiston.

