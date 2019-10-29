Internet: friend of foe?









The internet has changed the course of human history forever. We are linked as never before. Nobody is entirely alone. File Photo: Reuters The internet has changed the course of human history forever. We are linked as never before. Nobody is entirely alone. The solo sailor in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean can tap the keyboard of his laptop and see what groceries I bought in Noordhoek recently. The schoolgirl in Iceland can switch on her smartphone and see a photograph of my cat sitting in the garden in Fish Hoek. Some might think this is all wonderful. At last we are all one big, connected human family sharing our lives every moment of the day. The problem is that when you create a monster, it’s likely to turn and bite you. I often get warning messages telling me not to open messages from certain addresses, as they are fake.

“If you receive an e-mail from angel.gabriel do not open it. If you do your entire contact list will be erased, the food in your freezer will rot and all the left shoes in your wardrobe will turn into macaroni cheese.”

Well, something like that. I’ve learned never to open messages that purport to come from my bank, as they are probably from crooks “phishing” for my account details.

This family connectivity is all very well, except that every family probably has a black sheep or two.

There’s also the fact that many of the devices that make our lives easier are controlled via computers - TV sets, garage door openers, dish-washing machines, fridges, traffic lights and burglar alarms. They all have a little mini-computer in there that tells them what to do. Can we be sure nobody can sneak in via the monster internet and change the settings?

I had a worried message from my internet provider this week, apologising for “intermittent breaks in connectivity” because their system had been subject to a “DDos attack” (whatever that mitht be).

Somebody, somewhere, had managed to sneak in and mess with their computer’s brain. The attack might have come from the Russian military intelligence agency in Moscow or a cheeky teenager in Potgietersrus.

We’re all one family now. I think to myself that if a sophisticated internet service provider can be attacked and compromised, what hope have I of avoiding hackers? It’s too late to turn back now.

We’ve burned our bridges. I believe the next world war will not take place on a battlefield with bombs and rockets. It will be fought using computers.

Suddenly all the lights will go out, traffic will halt, banks will fail, hospitals and schools will shut down. Armies will grind to a halt. A country will be disabled totally.

And it might not even be Eskom’s fault this time. It could be China, or Turkey, or America. Or a 15-year-old girl in Boksburg playing with her mom’s laptop.

Last Laugh

Two dogs were sitting on the pavement together enjoying the summer sunshine.

“Woof,” said one dog.

“Moo,” said the other

“Moo? Did I hear you say moo?” asked the first dog. “Why moo?”

“I’m trying to learn a foreign language.”

* "Tavern of the Seas" is a daily column written in the Cape Argus by David Biggs. Biggs can be contacted at [email protected]

** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Media.