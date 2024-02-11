Is South Africa anti-Semitic? The answer lies in the context

Following South Africa’s legal victory against Israeli crimes in the Middle East and amid widespread support for the South African team, certain proponents of Zionist Israel targeted the South African government, particularly Minister Naledi Pandor, a staunch advocate for Palestine. More than 60 years ago, Malcolm X declared: “This is not only about Palestine but also against colonialism, for the Global South, for humanity, for dignity.”

The sentiment precisely aligns with what Minister Pandor is pursuing in the footsteps of Nelson Mandela. South Africa, renowned for its diverse population and complex history, grapples with various societal issues, including the nuanced question of anti-Semitism. Navigating such topics demands a delicate approach, urging an exploration into whether South Africa manifests signs of anti-Semitism.

Historically scrutinised during the apartheid era, a system of institutionalised racial segregation, South Africa's examination regarding anti-Semitism extends beyond racial dynamics to encompass the intricate interplay of religion, politics and societal attitudes. Anti-Semitism is a form of prejudice, discrimination or hostility directed against Jews as a religious, ethnic or cultural group. It can manifest in various ways, ranging from stereotypes and negative attitudes to verbal or physical violence. Consideration must be given to the relatively small Jewish population in South Africa, which, despite notable contributions, remains a minority. While minorities may not universally experience discrimination, it is imperative to distinguish between isolated incidents and systemic anti-Semitism.

Despite a constitutional framework in South Africa that champions equality and condemns religious discrimination, the society is not immune to individuals or groups harbouring prejudiced beliefs. Anti-Semitic incidents have raised concerns, sparking conversations about religious tolerance. Political discourse in South Africa can sway perceptions of anti-Semitism. Criticisms of Israeli policies and actions in the Palestinian occupation occasionally spill over into anti-Jewish sentiments.

It is crucial to differentiate legitimate criticism of a government’s actions from unjustifiable hostility towards an entire religious or ethnic group. Efforts by organisations and individuals seek to combat intolerance, fostering interfaith dialogue and understanding to dispel misconceptions contributing to anti-Semitic sentiments. The nuanced question of whether South Africa is anti-Semitic necessitates a broader perspective, considering historical context, political dynamics and continuous efforts to promote tolerance. In truth, South Africa might be one of the last countries in the world to be labelled anti-Semitic.

The sentiment aligns with the perspective of Jewish Professor Israel Shahak, who said: “The Nazis made me afraid to be a Jew, and the Israelis make me ashamed to be a Jew.” Maybe that’s the reason why Turkish President Recep Tayip Erdogan has called Israel a “terror state”, asserting that it employs tactics deemed as terrorism under the guise of promoting peace in the Middle East. The real inquiry lies in whether South Africa's stance is anti-Semitic or merely reflective of criticism against Zionist Israel’s actions.

Examining anti-Semitism in South Africa requires an understanding of diversity. However, the rejection by DA to name a Palestine Street in Cape Town, without clear reasons, suggests a closer alignment with Islamophobia than anti-Semitism. * Halim Gençoğlu. ** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Media.