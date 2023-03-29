It is worrisome that there is an abundance of attachment to colonial, apartheid eras in SA

As I begin to write this piece, President Cyril Ramaphosa is speaking in the background. He is giving his speech at the National Conference on the Constitution – Reflections and the Road Ahead. The president is praising the Constitution. Why would he not? He is an architect thereof. This is a far cry from my opinion. The globally celebrated Constitution perpetuates colonial and apartheid practices of oppressing the indigenous peoples of these lands.

It is the president’s use of the word “sovereign” that has played the role of inspiration for my documenting and sharing mullings over the past week. In his speech, Ramaphosa, as the political head of the state, correctly referred to the Republic of South Africa as a sovereign state. As a common practice though, I observe this too through the Indigenous lens. It is again important to note the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDrip) provides insight into the co-existence of two separate sovereignties as our reality.

To clarify: like every other country on the planet, the Republic of South Africa is a sovereign state. However, the indigenous peoples have their sovereignty. This was never ceded. The past few years, I’ve been on a journey of self-discovery that has afforded me the opportunity to continuously equip myself with the knowledge to understand this reality better.

The Indigenous Peoples, according to UNDrip, have the right to their own sovereignty, as well as every right afforded to the non-Indigenous peoples living in the republic, as per the Constitution. This understanding has given me fresh insight and opinions relating to everyone identifying as a South African. Identity, of course, is a hot topic for the indigenous peoples. To those pronouncing they are “proud South Africans”, a quick dabble into how we got to this point.

Through the grotesquely violent act of colonialism, which spanned hundreds of years, the Union of South Africa was formalised in 1910. This was a product of the Europeans; specifically, the British and Dutch. In 1961, the country became a republic, which is the case to the present day. Up until 1994, when we ventured into the so-called democratic dispensation, the natives were systematically informed and reminded they were neither European nor white, as was the case for those whom the systems in place were designed to benefit. It is therefore from this viewpoint that I have a new understanding of why it is acceptable for those classified as white to proudly pronounce that they are South African. The Republic of South Africa is their creation. Why would you not be proud of a creation that ensures that your legacy remains?

Of course, one would show allegiance to a country that, even in its democratic dispensation sees so-called whites controlling the economy, and delivers a reality where your communities are the most developed, serviced and safe. Therefore, from this viewpoint, I further question the role being played by the government of the day. On the international stage, this sovereign State is still known as the Republic of South Africa. Led by the ANC, which itself identifies as revolutionaries, this government has spent hundreds of millions of rands on the "Proudly South African" campaign. It is certainly not immune to name changes, where cities have been renamed, and so therefore might want to apply their minds to this.

To me, as an Indigenous descendent of these lands, it is worrisome that there is an abundance of attachment to the eras of colonialism and apartheid. The national anthem, which one is expected to sing with pride and, by putting on an amazing performance, shows one’s patriotism, is another case in point. Not to forget where we (the Republic of South Africa) came from, part of the national anthem of the apartheid dispensation finds itself comfortably situated within the democratic anthem. I recall through my mind’s eye how the so-called whites of the republic raise their voices in unison when it comes to the Afrikaans and English versions of the latest version of the republic’s anthem. So proud!

To those classified as so-called blacks and coloured, this piece might give you something to ponder. You too might see the absurdity of us wilfully perpetuating practices that give incredible power to those considered to be our “former” oppressors. As a matter of interest, the campaign around decolonisation possibly needs to give this attention as well. Or, shall it remain a case of possibly indirectly agreeing with the DA’s Helen Zille, and that there are instances about our past that we can celebrate, and the Republic of South Africa itself is the crown jewel (ironically, it still is to the locals of European descent)? Within the sovereignty of the indigenous peoples, there remains a mountain of work to put in to revitalise our culture and languages and re-establish our economy. The role of the State, as per UNDrip, is to enable the development of indigenous sovereignty.

This is hindered when the state itself is a representation of a system that has matured as well as, if not better than, the wines produced on the stolen lands in Stellenbosch and surrounding areas. As an indigenous person, noting all of the above, I guess I am (not) a South African.

