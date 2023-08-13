It’s high time that government listens to the taxi industry

The taxi industry in South Africa has a lengthy history, much like it does in the rest of the world. Many pupils in the country rely on taxis to commute to and from school. Similar to numerous other issues in SA, our government typically waits until matters reach a breaking point before taking action.

Let’s delve into the history of the taxi industry. As is often the case, most of the people in South Africa have had to fight for taxis to be integrated into the transportation sector. I recall travelling to high school by bus and train in the late 1960s. Private taxis were allowed to transport people in cars, but were tightly controlled by the apartheid government. During the apartheid era, we had government subsidies for buses and trains. However, this financial support was never sufficient. Following the student uprising in 1976, the number of taxis on our roads increased despite strict regulations against their operation.

Throughout the apartheid years, taxis were impounded and taxi drivers were heavily fined. It was only in 1987 that the Nationalist government deregulated the laws concerning taxi use. The most prominent national taxi organisation currently operating is Santaco (South African National Taxi Council). Some of its demands to the City of Cape Town include: Implementing a moratorium on the conditions of operations for operating licences, the City’s regulatory process managing taxi permits, while Santaco resumes discussions with the Minibus Task Team. Releasing a schedule of fineable offences and offences leading to vehicle impoundment, with a clear distinction between the two.

Extending dedicated bus lanes to taxis and ensuring monitoring, similar to the arrangements for the MyCiTi bus service. Cones would be acceptable temporarily. Clearly defining out-ofbounds routes. Re-evaluating impoundments for obstruction, considering the limited number of stopping bays for taxis. Reducing impoundment fees to align with those of other provinces, where vehicle impoundments occur. Extending the opening and closing times of the Traffic Court.

In South Africa, it's a common practice for bosses to blame the workers. It's high time that those in power listen to the concerns raised by the workers. Taking this route will ultimately benefit our country. * Brian Isaacs.