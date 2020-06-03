It's high time to clear the air on our locked-down spaces

When I was a young child my family used to spend a week in Port Elizabeth every November to attend the annual wool auction. As sheep farmers our income came in one big cheque, so the price of wool had a big impact on our lifestyle for the coming year. My parents always rented a cottage in a little seaside village called Skoenmakerskop, a few kilometres outside PE, for that week. To this day I remember the musty smell that greeted us when we arrived at the cottage and opened the front door. The place had probably been locked up for a month or two and it needed at least a day with all doors and windows wide open to get the stale air out and fresh air in again. I think the cottage belonged to friends of my parents and was hardly used. Enclosed spaces need to be freshened regularly. I hope our leaders are keeping all our locked-down spaces well aired during this time of trouble. Is there somebody who opens the doors of all those dormant SAA Boeings once a week to air them?

Do our parked suburban trains get a regular airing? What about the sorting rooms of our closed post offices?

Are there monstrous mountains of undelivered letters and parcels gathering mould in the fetid air? What about our libraries and municipal halls?

These public spaces do not belong to the ANC elite, whatever they might think. They belong to the taxpayers, you and me. I hope the government is looking after our stuff while we are in quarantine.

One day those spaces will be opened up again and it would be sad to be told: “Sorry everybody, while we were locked down the town hall curtains became mouldy and rotten and have to be replaced and the carpets in our Boeing 737s have all perished from the damp air and the upholstery on the trains has rotted and we will need a couple of extra billion rand to replace them.”

We are quick to acknowledge the debt we owe to essential service providers such as doctors and nurses, and rightly so, but shouldn’t we be thanking the people who let fresh air into our shutdown spaces as well?

I hope there are people doing that. We won’t be locked down forever.

Last Laugh

A 10-year old boy stopped a man in the street and asked: “Excuse me, sir, have you just dropped a R5 coin?”

The man felt in his pocket and said, “Hey, yes, I have. Did you pick one up?”

“No,” said the lad. “I’m doing a project for school and it’s amazing. So far I’ve met 26 people who have dropped R5 coins in just this one street.”

* "Tavern of the Seas" is a daily column written in the Cape Argus by David Biggs. Biggs can be contacted at [email protected]

** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Media.