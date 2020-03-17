It’s not about the coronavirus - It’s about people

Just the other day we were staring down a barrel: the Drought. The Water Crisis. Day Zero. Doomsday. On this page, on February 12, 2018, were these words: “Lessons from a crisis: From around mid-2017, our greatest chance of survival rested outside government with the behaviour of ‘the people’: millions of families and homes. Thousands of businesses that run our economy. Our farming communities, school communities, organisations of every kind. “So, our most valuable commodity was no longer water - but information, integrity and trust. Our most important ‘engineering tools’ were leadership, credibility and relationships. The ability to inspire and enable civil society.” On June 26, 2017, on this page, were these words: “Ultimately, our goal is resilience. To survive. To see tomorrow. How? With a ‘whole of society’ policy’ - investing in well-built partnerships, leaving them stronger, healthier, tomorrow. “On Saturday in Cape Town, a huge number of neighbourhood watches gathered to partner in ‘Day Zero’ plans. The point was made: even if ‘Day Zero’ is avoided, this won’t be a wasted effort.” Indeed. The strength of the wolf is the pack.

Fast-forward to March 2020, on Covid-19: There is no shortage of information. No shortage of websites, graphics, explanations, guides. But “communication” is not about outputs. It’s about relationships.

Amid all the noise - my family, my neighbours, my school, my religious institution, my colleagues, my sports teams - we all need a primary relationship. Which we can trust. Rely on every day. Even when there’s no new news.

To “walk this road together, through the storm”, in the words of Eminem.

Relationships we come to know and trust, intimately, will be extraordinarily valuable to our society when the poo hits the fan, and the crisis escalates.

Here are two more crucial warnings:

First, the core of resilience is between each other.

For maximum preparedness: yes, do what you need to do practically, logistically, etc. But also reconcile differences, grudges, conflicts, pain.

These will weaken you. Find peace. The core of homo sapiens’ strength is healthy relationships.

And, finally, to anyone in leadership positions, especially employers: a few weeks ago, you may have thought you were running engineering, manufacturing, retail or other commercial enterprises.

No longer. As this crisis comes down upon us, like a wolf on the fold: you are now leaders of people. Who’re facing once-in-a-lifetime vulnerability. Walking the impossible balance between financial and physical survival.

Protect those you lead, as your highest priority. Honour their dignity. Support their families.

Cometh the hour, cometh the man.

If you do not, history will judge you harshly.

You will never forgive yourself.

You will poison and contaminate your own conscience. Forever.

* Murray Williams’ “Shooting from the Lip” column appears in the Cape Argus newspaper every Monday.

** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Media.