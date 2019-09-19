"I have a folder of stamps from countries I've visited and although it may not be of much value to anybody else, it's a pleasing reminder of the places I've been." Picture: Oupa Mokoena/African News Agency (ANA) Archives

I wonder whether philatelic societies are surviving in this age of electronic communication. The last time I went to our local post office I was told they had no postage stamps for sale.

The clerk printed a cash register slip and stuck it to the letter I was posting. I was never a keen stamp collector but I enjoyed keeping the stamps from letters I received from distant countries. They were personal treasures, not collectors’ items.

When I visited the island of Tristan da Cunha many years ago, one of the first things I did was post a letter to myself, making sure it was well decorated with Tristan stamps. I have a folder of stamps from countries I've visited and although it may not be of much value to anybody else, it's a pleasing reminder of the places I've been.

The letter from Tristan de Cunha took three months to reach Cape Town. That could be one of the reasons surface mail is no longer in great demand.

Good post offices used to have philatelic counters where collectors could buy First Day covers and commemorative envelopes to add to their collections.

At one time South Africa produced some of the most attractive postage stamps in the world. I wonder whether any modern post offices cater for collectors today.

The last time I received a real paper letter it came from a 90-year-old woman in Bellville who wanted to tell me she had been following the Tavern of the Seas column for 40 years. It had no stamp on the envelope, just a franked mark, but I was deeply touched by the letter.

The first stamps I collected were issued during World War II, when all resources were in short supply, so they printed tiny little half-size stamps to save paper. They had pictures of soldiers, sailors and airmen on them.

I no longer have them (I was about five years old at the time) and I wonder what happened to them.

They would probably be very valuable today, but that's not much use to me now.

I was reminded recently that “hindsight is the most accurate of all the sciences.” I'm rather good at it. It used to be a standard thing to send postcards home whenever one went on holiday.

Usually they contained pictures of the place where one was staying, and a short message saying, “Wish you were here.” And a stamp, of course.

They usually arrived at their destination long after the sender had returned home and almost finished paying for the holiday.

Last Laugh

An old married couple were watching a volleyball game, but were being distracted by a young couple cuddling each other rather passionately at the side of the stadium.

They were stroking each other and running their hands over each other in a very intimate way.

The husband turned to his wife and whispered, “I don’t know whether to watch the lovers or the volleyball.”

“You watch the lovers,” said his wife. “You already know how to play volleyball.”

* "Tavern of the Seas" is a daily column written in the Cape Argus by David Biggs. Biggs can be contacted at [email protected]

** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Media.