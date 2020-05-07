I’ve been surprised by lack of puzzles being sold

On my weekly visits to the shops for essential supplies I’ve been surprised to see no books of puzzles among the newspapers and magazines on display. I would have thought we need mental nourishment just as much as we need physical feeding during these locked-in days. We've read and re-read all the books on our shelves with the exception of How to Make Your Own Baroque Pitch Oboe, by Trevor Robinson (I’m saving that for week 50). Would it harm the nation terribly to release a few books of crossword puzzles or Sudoku collections for public consumption? We could promise to wear face masks and sit 2m apart while filling in the squares. A friend who's addicted to word puzzles has dug out all her old books of crosswords and is busy rubbing out her solutions so she can start on them again. (I need hardly say she wears a mask.

Unfortunately I’m one of those arrogant people who fill in their Sudoku puzzles in pen. There’s no going back for me. My used Sudoku books are worthless.

One of the books I re-read recently was about good manners, called The Done Thing by Simon Fanshawe. It gave me a few good giggles, particularly the chapter on dating and relationships.

Gosh, what a lot of stuff I’d forgotten. He writes with a gentle smile. I like that.

Talking about good manners, I’ve been distressed when going on shopping outings to see how many people are not bothering to wear masks. I think that shows a distinct lack of manners. You wear a mask to protect others. You should care about others. It’s called ubuntu. I think store managers could help here.

I know one pharmacy that displays a sign saying: “No Mask, No Entry.” It might be a good idea for other businesses to follow suit. Shopkeepers have a duty to protect their customers.

I saw one masked customer in a queue pointing to an unmasked shopper and saying: “Wear your mask.” All he got in reply was a scornful glare. I was too much of a coward to back him up.

The whole queue should have spoken up and shamed the non-masked man. Instead we all shuffled our feet and looked vaguely embarrassed, except for the bare-faced man, of course. He just continued to spray us all casually with his potentially toxic droplets. That’s very rude.

Last Laugh:

A farmhand went to the local post office to send a telegram. He was told there was a maximum of 10 words at the standard rate.

He wrote: “Bruises hurt erased afford erected analysis hurt too infectious dead.” (10 words)

His family in the hills read the message and understood immediately.

“Bruce is hurt, he raced a Ford. He wrecked it. And Alice is hurt too. In fact she’s dead.” (19 words)

* "Tavern of the Seas" is a daily column written in the Cape Argus by David Biggs. Biggs can be contacted at [email protected]

