I have often read in children’s academic reports, comments about how quiet the child is in class and that the child should speak more. It is something I would never focus on in an academic report. I was recently in discussion with parents who said their children were not participating in class. Often in academic reports, I saw this remark.

It was as though children who were extroverts were the examples we should follow. In the Western world, it would seem that the ideal is extroversion. This is what Western society considers to be what we should aim for. I believe there is nothing wrong with being an introvert. Just as there are advantages to being an extrovert, there are also advantages to being an introvert. Some people believe you can learn characteristics of both extroverts and introverts. Some believe it is part of your being. I believe one has an inclination for one or the other, but one can learn the good points of each.

However, as we move through life, we can learn the good characteristics of both and be aware of the disadvantages. What I am against is favouring extroverts. I believe a teacher should not give pupils the idea that if they do not speak out in class and are quiet there is something wrong with them. I believe teachers should be aware of the advantages and disadvantages of pupils being extroverts or introverts. Both groups of students should be able to learn from each other. The advantages and disadvantages should be pointed out to pupils.

Sitting in company with parents recently, I felt sorry for a girl whose parents said the teachers said she did not speak in class. The girl hid her face in her hands. I said she would speak when she felt like speaking. Let us bring out the best in our pupils, whether introverts or extroverts. Let us not label them and therefore retard their progress. Both have their advantages and disadvantages. Let us use the good in both to create pupils who are happy in schools. * Brian Isaacs.

** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Media. Cape Argus Do you have something on your mind; or want to comment on the big stories of the day? We would love to hear from you. Please send your letters to [email protected].