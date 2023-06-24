Justifying the City’s R70 billion budget and to equate it with the R43bn spread over three years is disingenuous

To justify the City’s record R70 billion budget and equate this with a so-called indigent relief package of R43bn spread over three years is disingenuous, shameful and typical of the politically correct, grandstanding racist minority who govern the City and think that relief as opposed to actual spending will placate those of us who know and understand the deception of this otherwise duplicitous white minority outfit.

There is nothing convincing or persuasive about his rant, except to justify skewed spending by a party hell-bent and determined to maintain the status quo, and this at the expense of the majority who continue to vote this racist outfit into office, content in the knowledge rather white minority misrule than black African rule (read ANC), who are themselves no different to the DA except for the fact that theirs is characterised by obscene theft and other galling acts of delinquency masked as black African majority rule.

It is Bagraim shouting from the comfort of his Highlands Estate enclave, oblivious to the sickening plight of the majority. What job creation is he extolling when the majority residing in the ghettos of Manenberg, Hanover Park, Heideveld, Bishop Lavis and elsewhere continue to grow with gang violence and extortion the order of the day?

Where our children seek to emulate local gang leaders since this is the only economy they know and have come to rely on for substance as opposed to piecemeal expanded public works initiatives.