KKK no longer wear hoods, they wear policemen's uniforms

Mississippi Burning stars the youthful William Dafoe, Gene Hackman and Francis MacDormand. It involved a deep Southern state of North America, with racist movements such as the Ku Klux Klan (KKK). While this column is not a film revue, I shall look at its treatment of the topic. Racism rears its ugly head time and again, and each time the racists get off lightly. Slavery is an example. My Eurocentric education taught me that the heroes in the freeing of the slaves had names like Wilberforce and Lincoln.

They didn’t teach me that the slaves who were ostensibly freed would spend their lives with names like Friday, or the names of the calender months or some other such aberration that disguised the fact that they were free on the statute books, but in the psyche of their masters they would never enjoy real freedom.

The bodies of the youth who disappeared during this episode of KKK hatred-fuelled violence are found and the perpetrators are apprehended. The heaviest punishment is a 10-year stint in jail for the main protagonist. One klansman is actually declared “not guilty”. That case is a decades-old reality. Yet the other day the Ku Klux Klan again perpetrated its disdain of people of colour by literally choking a black man to death by leaning on his windpipe in full view of social media. The cold-bloodied indifference to the victim’s plea to breathe was chilling.

Dafoe represents a white government agency that is hell-bent on finding the killers of the three young men.

He throws the full weight of bureaucracy at the case, but the “law” in that town remains impervious. If blacks were even suspected of collusion with the investigators, churches, homes, livestock, anything owned by people of colour were destroyed by fire.

Biblical truths are invoked that justified this mindless belief that people of colour were cannibals, they stank, they were worthy of contempt and castration and generally were regarded as lower and lesser mortals than the white inhabitants.

There are three elements in this movie that bear scrutiny. Dafoe, as I indicated, was the legal beagle, the man who followed the law to investigate the atrocity.

Hackman is also an agent of the state, but his life experience taught him that dialogue with white folks exposed the reality that not all whites hate blacks. So Dormand admits to him, during his engagement with her in his soft-cop intimacy, that hatred such as that wasn’t normal or natural. It has to be taught.

Some can argue that racism is not scientific and therefore unacceptable. Others can admit that it exists and help find ways to ameliorate the situation. Yet others can teach racists that they have no grounds other than what they were taught.

Try and watch the movie again to realise that the Ku Klux Klan no longer wear while hoods. They wear policemen’s uniforms.

* Literally Yours is a weekly column from Cape Argus reader Alex Tabisher. He can be contacted on email by [email protected]

** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Newspapers.

