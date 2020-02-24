Labour Watch: Company must prove guilt









In labour law, unlike in criminal and civil law, it is up to the employer to prove he or she is not guilty. In labour law the onus of proof of guilt normally falls upon the employer. Unlike criminal and civil law where “he who alleges must prove”, the labour legislation turns that on its head. In other words, an ex-employee takes his/her employer to the Commission for Conciliation for Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) or to a bargaining council. The burden of proof lies on the company, being the Respondent. If one went to a civil court and the Applicant/Claimant says that the opposing party has done something wrong, then it would be up to the claimant to show what the actual wrongdoing was and also to show that the liability lies with the defendant. Daily I am faced with a claim lodged by an ex-employee against an employer where the employer is often in the dark as to the details of the claim. However, it is incumbent upon that employer to show that they are “not guilty”. It is a strange scenario but it is one way of putting power back into the hands of the employee who normally does not have the resources - and or the ability - to be able to properly litigate. The above being said, I’m often faced with interesting sets of circumstances. I have been involved in many cases of allegations of sexual harassment.

The normal route for cases of this nature is that the employee raises the allegation of sexual harassment with the human resource management or through an internal grievance procedure. The complainant is urged to come forward as quickly as possible and to outline in as much detail he or she can remember.

The employer would then conduct a swift investigation, gather some of the necessary facts and if there’s any voracity to the allegation, it would lead to a disciplinary hearing and normally leads to dismissal. Allegations of sexual harassment are incredibly concerning and immediately cause a reaction. Commonly, allegations of racism, sexual harassment and discrimination are much more serious than normal disciplinary offences.

A few years back, I was involved in a case where a senior manager was accused of sexually harassing one of the professional assistants.

The professional assistant outlined how the manager had been making sexual remarks which eventually resulted in him cornering her in the stationery office. He then proceeded to pin her against the wall and remarked that “this is what we were both waiting for”.

This complainant had a witness who had entered the stationery room at the exact time this incident occurred. The allegations obviously led to a disciplinary enquiry and the disciplinary enquiry heard the evidence of both the complainant and the witness and dismissed the senior manager.

The senior manager came to see me to state that he had been unfairly dismissed. I was incredibly reluctant to hear the rest of the story as allegations of this nature should rightly lead to a dismissal and possibly even a civil claim thereafter.

What intrigued me is that the “accused” was absolutely adamant that none of the above had occurred. He said that both the witness and the complainant were being performance-managed by him over the previous six months. He said both of the individuals were incredibly unhappy with him and that the allegations and the evidence were just convoluted stories. Despite this, he did want to go and challenge his dismissal.

He said his life was ruined, his wife was in the process of divorcing him because of the allegations and, in any event, he could never work in that same company again. Out of sheer interest I decided to pursue the case. even with the thought in the back of my head that it was going to be almost impossible to prove his innocence.

At the arbitration, I spent almost four hours cross-examining the woman who had made the allegation of the sexual harassment.

Her answers were clear and concise and she did not budge on the fact that she had been horrifically sexually molested.

Prior to my cross-examining the claimant, I had asked for the company’s eye witness to be put in a secluded room so that none of the questions and answers could be disclosed to her. I then had a chance to cross examine the witness. Uncharacteristically, I put to the eye witness the following: “I think that this entire idea of an allegation of sexual harassment was, in fact, your idea and not that of the complainant?”

The witness, flushed with anger, said that it was certainly not her idea but the claimant’s idea.

The witness said she had been largely bullied by the claimant to corroborate the story so as to ensure that both of them would not have to face a disciplinary enquiry for non-performance. It took all of five minutes for the witness to destroy the entire case.

The upshot of the outcome was that the dismissal was found to be unfair and the dismissed manager was awarded eight months’ salary as he had expressed his reluctance to go back and work there because of his destroyed name.

This entire episode left me with the distinct feeling that employers have to be very careful when taking action against their employees with regard to very emotional allegations. It is our normal reaction to act very harshly when there is an allegation of discrimination, racism or sexual harassment.

Employers have a duty of care, not only to those who have been discriminated against, but to those who have been accused.

Obviously, every single allegation has to be carefully explored, investigated and acted upon.

No company can afford to ignore any grievance raised by any one of its staff members.

* Michael Bagraim is a labour lawyer. He can be contacted at [email protected]

** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Media.