Land spat: 'Appalled that my old friend De Lille, has let power go to her head'









The housing catastrophe is a root cause of the violence and social crises that afflict Cape Town, but politicians and bureaucrats would rather play party politics than address these issues. Picture: Cindy Waxa/African News Agency (ANA) Archives The following letter is in response to, Land spat: De Lille slams City of Cape Town's 'crèche politics':

I am appalled that my old friend Patricia de Lille has evidently allowed power to go to her head, with the poor being left to suffer the consequences. Her Department of Public Works holds title to all state-owned properties but, sadly, is one of the most dysfunctional and corrupt of all government departments. As we well know, land is one of the most contentious issues facing post-apartheid South Africa, yet the state is by far the country’s largest property owner.

One of De Lille’s many predecessors, Jeff Radebe, proposed during the 1990s that as a form of restitution, redundant apartheid-era military bases should be redeveloped for the social benefit of local communities instead of property developers.

Some were in urban areas and suitable for social housing. Others were in rural areas and suitable for agriculture.

As Anglican Church representative during the 1996-1998 parliamentary Defence Review, I was tasked to raise funds overseas for a pilot project and successfully obtained pledges of $8.5million.

All that was required to obtain release of those funds was a two- paragraph letter on a government letterhead. Jostling then erupted for political turf between Public Works, Finance and Defence, and in disgust, the overseas donors in October 1998 withdrew their offers.

As Capetonians, we are shamed by the shacks that blight our city. The central ANC government has for 20 years refused to hand over title to state land to DA-administered cities. In turn, this suited the DA that did not want to encourage more “refugees” from the Eastern Cape.

The housing catastrophe is a root cause of the violence and social crises that afflict Cape Town, but politicians and bureaucrats would rather play party politics than address these issues.

An estimated 86% of shacks are on land that, for a variety of reasons, including flooding, is unfit for human habitation. Yet there’s no shortage of well located state-owned land such as Youngsfield and Wingfield, for construction of social housing to replace the shacks in Khayelitsha and Du Noon.

Very considerable job creation in the building industry would be only one of many economic benefits.

May I express the hope that once her temper has cooled, “Auntie Pat” will prevail over her Cabinet colleagues to transfer title of those military bases and other state properties to the City and/or to the province, so that the Western Cape can belatedly begin to redress the poverty legacies of the apartheid era?

* Terry Crawford-Browne, Milnerton.

