Leaping into the future to acclimate to a 'new normal'

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Then, suddenly, everything changed. Professor Salim Abdool Karim’s warning was stark: “Life is not going to be the same - in any shape or form - from when we woke up on March 5 (2020),” said the leader heading the fight against SA’s Covid-19 pandemic. The professor didn’t mean this in a good way. But: in “peace-time”, we’ve been carefully building our character. For when we need it most.

We’re resilient - not “brittle” or breakable. We bounce right back.

We are agile - not stuck-in-the-mud.

And we’re courageous.

As individuals.

And as communities.

We’ve walked this journey together, so deliberately:

On this page on December 5, 2018: “Nelson Mandela was many things. A hundred quotes are attributed to him. But we know this is his: ‘Judge me by how many times I fell down and got back up again.’

“Mandela was at heart a boxer who urged us to understand that our most important task was to get back up.”

So, for this column: What do we do, with our resilience, agility and courage?

How do we “bounce right back”?

Here are three simple suggestions:

One, we practise the last of the “seven stages of grief”, which is: “acceptance”.

Bitterness, resentment and fear are the devil.

Two, we understand a “new normal” has already begun.

And, three, we focus on the positives, in our new reality. In the words of the legendary Sir Laurence Olivier: “Realise, that the one thing you have absolute control over is your attitude.”

And then? On this scary, exhilarating Monday morning?

We leap forward.

Leap?

Yes, like a leaping frog.

The word “leapfrog” may be among our most important concepts, right now.

Google “leapfrogging wiki”, and you’ll find: “The main idea behind the concept of leapfrogging is that small and incremental innovations lead the dominant firm to stay ahead.

“However, sometimes, radical innovations will permit to new firms to leapfrog the ancient and dominant firm.

“The phenomenon can occur to firms but also to leadership of countries, or cities where a developing country can skip stages of the path taken by industrial countries, enabling them to catch up sooner, particularly in terms of economic growth.”

Such promise. Astonishingly: Could the Covid-19 pandemic lead a to faster path to action on our National Development Plan (NDP)?

So, on this terrifying, beautiful new day: Let’s pivot from pity.

Let’s leap.

Positively.

Radically.

* Related: “Building our strength to bounce back" and "The teams learning fastest, on the run, will win"

** Murray Williams’ “Shooting from the Lip” column appears in the Cape Argus newspaper every Monday.

*** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Media.