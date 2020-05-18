Learners should be phased in on a split cycle with half the school attending

One is tempted to write on other aspects of education confronting schools but the Covid-19 pandemic is of course of great concern to humankind. Education systems across the world have responded to the lockdown of schools to prevent the spread of the deadly virus, and rightly so. In the US, most states have closed schools and learners have been promoted to the next grade. In China, mainly in Wuhan, the capital city of the northern province Hubei, schools are about to resume with stringent measures. South Africa is now on Level 4 of the lockdown with the government careful about pronouncing on a date for the opening of schools. It has suggested June 1 for Grade 7 and 12 learners to return to allow a maximum of 20 students in a classroom. There are many teacher unions which believe that an opening of schools can only happen when there is scientific information that the pandemic is subsiding.

We know there are many socioeconomic challenges in our society. The coronavirus crisis just makes it more deadly.

We are rated as the most unequal society in the world. The rich are getting richer, and poor poorer.

I will not bore you with the gloomy statistics in schools such as the high learner-teacher ratios above 40:1, the dearth of qualified science teachers, the lack of physical facilities

I emphasise that progressive teachers in the schools of the poor must draw on the experiences of crises in education in the past. Prior to 1976, 1980, 1985-1994 and presently we were faced with overwhelming odds as to how to progress in the majority of schools.

Under difficult conditions, even though some of the teachers did not understand politically what their roles were in schools, they went out of their way to see that learners in their care received the best education they could offer.

I feel that if there is agreement at a particular stage that learners return to school it should be done in a phased manner, but not in the way the Department of Education is suggesting.

The phasing-in of school must be done fairly to benefit all the learners.

I suggest that from Monday to Wednesday, half of Grades R to 12 should attend school and from Thursday to Friday the other half of Grades R-12.

The following week on Monday to Tuesday the first half of Grades 1-12 should attend school and the second half from Wednesday to Friday and the cycle repeats itself until a decision is taken according to the level of the virus presence.

This will prevent learners from becoming bored at home and also prevent social ills from increasing in our society. I have recently challenged teachers who belonged to unions that I am affiliated to about their role at this crucial time in world history.

Can we afford as teachers to sit back and say we cannot do anything, it is all in the hands of scientists and governments.

These are our children. We must as teachers protect them physically but it is also our duty to protect them intellectually and emotionally. We cannot lose another generation of learners as we have done in the past.

These are difficult times and it requires us all to think creatively about how we can interact with the youth under our care.

To leave them to their own devices will in the future create more problems for our society.

Many young people are scared about the present situation. We are all scared. The entire world is scared, but we have to be bold enough to make the right decisions concerning the education of the country’s youth with their input as well.

I firmly believe that theory and practice go hand-in-hand. We must live for our children and do whatever is possible to protect and nurture them. This is a discussion for everybody, the poor and rich, the have-nots and the haves, the unskilled and the skilled. This is the way in which we as a society can move forward.

* Brian Isaacs obtained a BSc (UWC) in 1975, a Secondary Teacher’s Diploma in 1976, BEd (UWC) in 1981, and MEd (UWC) in 1992. He is a former matriculant, teacher and principal at South Peninsula High School.

** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Media.

