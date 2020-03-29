Let us pray together in this pandemic, whatever our faith

I believe in my spirit that prayer is the automatic default knee-jerk reaction during a crisis such as Covid-19, and to those grounded in their faith, albeit Islam, Christianity, Judaism, Hinduism and so forth, the reaction is universal. From as far back as I can remember, we were drilled at school in the Lord’s Prayer (the prayer Jesus taught His disciples before His Ascension), regardless of our religious persuasion before South Africa was declared a secular state. The world has never experienced such a huge, unprecedented “lockdown”. I believe that a crisis such as the coronavirus pandemic is an opportunity for people to “Unite in Spirit” to do some personal introspection, and share our resources to overcome such an adversity. Man’s resilience to survive is proof since the plagues of biblical times. We experienced similar hysteria with the advent of the Aids virus. Ironically, it is said that HIV/Aids babies “thrive”, and show remarkable signs of healing, through “human tactile loving touch”. Yet, the Covid-19 pandemic prohibits human contact and implores social distancing.

We have to exercise social distancing at least a metre from each other, and limit touching. What a travesty, juxtaposed to the humane embrace!

I believe in my spirit in the Holy Bible, Paul’s letter to the Ephesians in Chapter 6, that man has “to stand fast in the struggle not against flesh and blood, but against the unearthly powers of evil”; that the dark forces of evil are at work to separate us, preventing corporate worship.

I believe in my spirit that we need to get “back to basics”(something often expressed by Desmond Tutu), “to love your neighbour as yourself” and become more caring about the plight of the poor, the downtrodden and the marginalised sectors of society”.

Is it a coincidence that film celebrities (Tom Hanks’s wife, actress Rita Wilson, and Idris Elba) and people in high places (Canadian President Trudeau’s wife), whom we hold in high regard, have become infected? An indication of human frailty despite your social status or wealth.

I believe in my spirit that Covid-19 is a wake-up call to the world to become more prayerful in all our chosen religions and faiths.

Is it a coincidence that Covid-19 is prevalent during the Holy Christian Lenten Season, and just before our Muslims commence Ramadaan?

Too many coincidences.

The Covid-19 pandemic has resulted in the greatest world shutdown (prohibiting more than 100 people in a gathering and limited to extreme cases only) in history, and its threat to fragile human life supersedes the loss of life of any tragic occurrence caused by man or disease on Earth.

This pandemic calls for much intercessory prayer, discernment and deep thought for mankind’s resilience to overcome the scourge of Covid-19.

We call on our people to bring this disaster to God in prayer, remembering that nothing in all creation will separate us from the love of God, and God can use all things to work together for good as we surrender ourselves to him (Romans 8:28-39).

Fellow South Africans, I encourage you to remain calm, prayerful and focused to overcome Covid-19.

Nkosi Sikelel’ iAfrika - God bless Africa, protect her children, guide her leaders, and grant us peace.

I bid you Salaam, Shalom.

* Councillor Mark RH Kleinschmidt, Kenwyn.

