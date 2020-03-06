Let us unite and face the challenges

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

My friends tease me about my limited knowledge of ongoing events in a world that seems to be disintegrating. For example, I am not tapping into the hysteria surrounding our latest alien visitor, the coronavirus. Knowing about something is one thing. Understanding the event under scrutiny is something else. We depend on various agencies with varying agendas. The news follows its mantra of circulation figures. Politicians are opportunistic, as in the case of the late Tazne, and the heroic rescue of South Africans trapped in a lock-down situation in China. Scientists seem to control the amount of information made available to a public that, like me, isn’t really able to understand the enormity of this. Statisticians give us figures that are meaningless. We are, in a sense, equipped with only a fork in a world made of soup.

Nearer home, I read about a young man in KZN who is regarded as the finest teacher in the country. He achieves great results in Mathematics and Mathematics literacy.

Joining the dots in what I have written up to now, I come to the following conclusions: That the world is a global village is true because of the ease of contact between continents and cities.

That trade-exchange is a natural vehicle for any malevolence that needs a ride. So we need to be informed about the present danger in a different way. How many people know that this is a virus and not a germ. How many people know the difference?

Could we use our collective ignorance and fear to cohese into a nation with a unified purpose?

Can we be taught the basics of prevention and control that will get us through this new threat? We did pretty well when the water almost ran out. We are not managing the load shedding too well, but we plan our activities around available schedules.

Then the matter of the “best” teacher. I think we should be a bit more sensitive when we throw out accolades in this area. Good learners make a good teacher, not the other way around. This accolade is a slap to those teachers, at whatever level, who still regard the task of education as sacred. Sadly, our newspaper wrote about educational performance as if it happened only at four or five “name” schools. It ignored the teachers in the townships and ghettos.

I am reminded of a story I read as a child. In the time of the Roman empire, a visiting dignitary asked the leader of a city why there was no wall to keep out marauders as was the usage in those days.

The town dignitary said to the visitor: Come to me tomorrow morning, and I will show you.

The next day, the visitor was taken to a field where a few thousand young soldiers were lined up. The town official pointed towards them and said: There is my wall, young soldiers, each one a brick.

Can we cohese into a collective that faces the danger as one nation?

* Literally Yours is a weekly column from Cape Argus reader Alex Tabisher. He can be contacted on email by [email protected]

** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Newspapers.

Cape Argus





Do you have something on your mind; or want to comment on the big stories of the day? We would love to hear from you. Please send your letters to [email protected]

All letters must have your proper name and a valid email address to be considered for publication.

IOL is committed to freedom of speech as long as it is not derogatory or harmful to others.

Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram to join the conversation.