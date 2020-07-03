Let's agree on a shape for an electric plug

We live in an electrically powered world. Almost everything we do as part of our daily routine requires some form of electricity. From the moment I am awoken in the morning by my electric alarm clock, switch on my electric bathroom light and clean my teeth with an electrically-charged toothbrush, I’m at the mercy of the mighty Eskom. It doesn’t matter whether I’m using the power direct from a plug point or taking it from a battery charged (by Eskom) during the night. My home is cleaned electrically, my food is cooked electrically and my shirts are ironed electrically. I communicate electrically with my friends and family and receive my daily dose of depression via the electric TV news. With all this voltage whizzing around us you’d think we’d have devised a universal way of moving the power to where it’s needed. But if your home is anything like mine every wall socket is surrounded by a complex tangle of adapters. A few of my devices are fitted with standard South African 15-amp three point plugs that connect to the plugs built into every South African house.

These are becoming increasingly rare as we import items from a wide range of manufacturing countries. Most machines now come fitted with two-point plugs, but some of these have slim little plugs and others have two-point plugs with a circular base. Each of them requires a different kind of power point.

Typically this means the wall-plug in my bedroom has a double adapter plugged into it, with a second double adapter connected to one side and a two-pin adapter to the other. The other side of the second double adapter is connected to a double USB adapter, one side of which charges my cellphone and the other deals with the iPad.

As you can imagine, this complex structure looks like an interesting modern sculpture. Life becomes more complex when I need to trim a hedge or use the leaf-blower in the garden.

This requires a decision as to what can be disconnected so the extension cord can be taken through the bedroom, out of the window and into the garden, via a round-based two-pin adapter.

If I choose the wrong starting point it means nobody in the house can make tea - or listen to music - while I’m gardening. It occurs to me that most of the countries in the world are in some form of communication right now as they try to find a cure for the coronavirus pandemic.

Would this not be a unique opportunity to say: “Listen, guys, while we're chatting, let's decide on a universal shape for an electrical plug.” Nah. Silly thought. The electrical plug adapter industry is making too much money from international differences.

Last Laugh

During the lockdown a clothing store received an e-mail message which said: “Dear Sirs, a week ago I ordered a maternity dress from you. Please cancel the order. My delivery was faster than yours.”

