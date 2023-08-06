Recently, I received a video from a university professor in England, explaining which race, religion, nation and so on was the most murderous, violent and oppressive throughout human history. Research shows that white and Chinese atheists are the most murderous and cruel. This is based on the history of Russia, Asia and European conquests of Africa, South Asia, South America, and so on.

After atheistic communists, European Christians are the secondlargest mass murderers in history. In comparison, Jews and Muslims killed a minor percentage. The staggering murderous history of white, Chinese communist and Christian cruelty dwarfs any other race, religion and culture. Why is this statistic important? Today, South Africa is suffering under African oppression that was brought about by corruption, laziness and mind-blowing incompetence. Millions are jobless and cannot access clean water, affordable food, and electricity, since a few Africans in leadership made self-enrichment their priority.

Many have forgotten the 340 years of racist white oppression as we struggle with 30 years of African corruption and gross stupidity. It seems unimaginable that African leaders who witnessed the suffering of the African masses for decades could create such suffering so soon after apartheid. What is the relevance of the above?

As we struggle to find an alternative, we, as a nation, must ask who are our friends in this world? Let’s be honest. The history of Europe and its current interactions with Africa suggest that Europe remains racist and cruel. White people mass murdered each other for millennia before colonialism and simply continued killing Africans, Asians and the indigenous people of America, Australia and so on. Oddly, killing each other was not enough inside Europe, as World War I and II attest. White people continued to kill each other elsewhere over resources that belonged to Africans, Arabs and others. Thus, the war in Ukraine is neither new nor noteworthy.

Centuries before African slavery, Europeans enslaved one another. The word “slave” comes from “Slav”, the indigenous people of Russia, Ukraine and Eastern Europe. West Europeans enslaved East Europeans. Afterwards, they enslaved Africans as it was cheaper. The point is, South Africa cannot look towards Western and Eastern Europe for help, as they have a long history of racist mass murder and oppression. China is the same. Although the Anglo-Saxons of Britain and America have a history of racism and murder of indigenous people, in comparison, they have killed much less than Christian and communist Europe and China.

The pendulum swinging between the East (Vladimir Putin) and West (Joe Biden) is dangerous, as they both have a history of sanctioning mass murder. In reality, Africa and Africans have no real friends. South Africa must learn to appease the East and West as they are both dangerous to our survival. * Cape Muslim Congress councillor Yagyah Adams.

* Cape Muslim Congress councillor Yagyah Adams.