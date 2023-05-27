Let’s bring humanity back and ignore the racial, religious and cultural divide

It always amazes me how some educated people can be ignorant about the facts staring them in the face yet express their views that are based on favouring their ethnicity, religion or culture. They do this with a certain amount of disdain and arrogance towards anybody who has a different opinion or, dare I say, is prepared to consider facts.

Let’s take the war in Ukraine. Let’s break it down to just before Russia invaded Ukraine.The West positioned itself around Russia in an aggressive, provocative and hostile manner over a period. This is a fact and not a one-sided well orchestrated and media-driven condemnation of one side. If your neighbours sit outside your front gate, with baseball bats, and mock you all day, where do you think that would lead? Do we ignore the facts or pick this matter up at the start of the Russian invasion? I am no fan of Russia because of its history, and I’m no fan of war or conflict because too many innocent lives are lost and destroyed because of a few people’s greed for wealth and power.

The West has proved in Iraq, Syria, Libya, Yemen and many more conflicts that they are warmongers, ready to plunder the Earth at all costs, for their own benefit and under the guise of bringing democracy, peace and freedom to the world. They use the craziest lies to justify their actions (weapons of mass destruction and dictators). If this were true, what about the freedom of the Palestinian people? Oh, sorry, we dare not compare that to any other situation or conflict. Should we do that, we are seen as a terrorist and anti-semitic. Palestine is different. We need to ignore all UN resolutions, moral duty, historical facts and empathy/ sympathy and be quiet about the slaughter of women and children.

We need to throw out all common sense, logic and facts and focus on how the occupiers in Palestine are trying to protect themselves against “terrorists”. The people supporting Ukraine in the conflict who can’t see anything wrong with what is going on in Palestine need to send their moral compass for urgent repairs. What is happening in Ukraine is wrong because innocent lives are being lost. Let’s get down to what started the war.

Let’s bring humanity back and ignore the racial, religious and cultural divide. Let’s spread true love. Let’s fight for real freedom and strive to achieve real peace. Let’s condemn all wars and military aggression equally. Well done to our government for not taking sides and for trying to play a part to bring about peace in the world. Have you ever heard the DA condemn the killing of innocent people in Palestine? * Thabit Chilwan, Lansdowne.

