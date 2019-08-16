Gangsterism in Manenberg and other areas of the Cape Flats has led to the deployment of SANDF to the area. Picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency

You are getting a cautionary tale this week. It is addressed to all who have transparent personal agendas disguised as political pro-activeness, and all parliamentarians who are shameless in their horse-trading for an eventual golden handshake.

Away with the “add-water-and-stir” mentality. It died with Freddy Mercury, who wailed, “I want it all and I want it now”.

Away with the outdated ethic of entitlement and rabble-rousing that is replacing quiet and focused governance.

It doesn’t take rocket science to see that this country is well on its way to a particular form of perdition.

The wealth is owned by a very few privileged ones who do no more than pay their taxes and get on with their advantaged lifestyles while sniggering across the rim of a glass of pink gin at the cavorting of the lost ones.

An example is the Coca-Cola consortium that rolls merrily over the lives of the poor, exhorting them that things go better with Coke while the price increases occur with predictable regularity to keep the shareholders happy.

Then there is the truth of Frantz Fanon, who spelt out the very action of groups like Gatvol. The poor rise against themselves while the ones they should be targeting are safe in their gated-communities. While there is merit in fighting for the homeless masses, there is no merit in destroying the existing, if crumbling, infrastructure just to bring the wrong part of the country to a grinding halt.

And while I respect “Gatvol”, the leader did sacy that he would have another “strike” soon, where he would announce the formation of his own political party. He has shown his hand. Form a party, join the ungodly, sit in Parliament and five years on, you get the big, fat cheque that keeps the inept rulers in a rut of non-delivery.

What to do? Accept that Cyril drives a 4x4 of which not all four wheels are working. But at least he has made a start. There is evidence of movement. How much movement is another story for another day.

Let’s first fix his ailing vehicle and restore it to maximum efficiency by using the recently elected ministers. Gangsterism exists. There is little that can be done at this stage when gangsterism offers the only way for a young person to establish his or her identity.

But we can start a new cycle by restoring the nuclear family, social cohesion and an ethic for caring for each other in small groups. Let us engage in the many little platforms and coalesce them into responsible collective action. Teach children at home about the essential requirements of respect, self-respect, politeness, faith in God and oneself.

As for the government, shelve the pie-in-the-sky NHI and so attract investors back with their cheque-books.

