Let's mobilise in every place to win the war against Covid-19

“We are at war,” said the President of France. Okay. So? In World War II the French military folded like a weak hand of cards. But that didn't represent their national character. Because, simultaneously, the legendary French Resistance rose out of the charred ground too... A civilian resilience movement. To weather the global storm, as ordinary people, together. Sound familiar? Let's talk. But, before we begin, let’s be clear: there are excellent, well-established info sites. For example: www.westerncape.gov.za/department-of-health/coronavirus

www.sacoronavirus.co.za

Before we start our own conversations about this virus, it’s essential we cement these as our “single points of truth”. Amid all the noise.

Then, next: Around the world, governments are scrambling to prepare, respond and survive this crisis. That's their job.

So what of our responsibilities as communities? Let’s think carefully:

As society, our world has been rocked. By one of the greatest “disruptions” in history.

Okay. So let’s harness the antidote of disruption: Innovation.

In a superb recent policy paper on innovation, three essential principles were identified:

One: “Never Walk Alone.” By sharing what one is doing, one automatically decreases the chance of parallel systems, siloed thinking or inefficiencies. And increases the benefits of collaboration - 1+1=3.

Two: “Top-down & Bottom-up.” The need for centralised leadership, and sometimes “command-and-control”. But, simultaneously, for grassroots mobilisation, in every place. Local, hyper-relevant - harnessing latent local resources.

And, three: “Be the Change. Live the Dream.” Don't wait for others. Cometh the moment, cometh the woman or man: innovate!

If we accept those three principles of innovation - sharing, grassroots and personal leadership - we have little choice: We need to mobilise, as civil society's leaders, on the ground.

And so our local “Community Partnership Network” was born, yesterday. An informal local resilience team.

We’re due to meet this Monday morning - a range of local leaders, of neighbourhood watches, schools, places of worship, businesses and many more.

What will we do, together? Six simple things:

1: We’ll acknowledge and respect each other.

2: We’ll direct each other to the correct info sites (as above).

3: We’ll share contact details of the mandated agencies, to reach.

4: We’ll identify other crucial partners, in our communities, who need to join us.

5: We’ll encourage each other, we inspire each other.

6: And we’ll re-commit our trust of each other. Improve the health of our connective tissue.

This approach has been proven throughout history. Local civilian resilience is always as crucial as what’s happening “at the top”.

At local level, we’re uniting in “citizen-centric” networks. We’re mobilising, organising and communicating.

As we must, in every place:

To win this war.

(Hopefully with the government's support?)

