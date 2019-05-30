Zeenatul Islam Mosque during their Adhan or Call to Prayer announcement made by the Muezzin. The Adhan, Athan, or Azaan is the Islamic call to worship, recited by the Muezzin at prescribed times of the day. Picture: Courtney Africa/African News Agency(ANA)

Below are two pieces that were submitted to the Cape Argus following the debate surrounding the call-to-prayer from the Zeenatul Islam Mosque in Muir Street, District Six, Cape Town. The first is a piece by Councillor Yagyah Adams from Cape Muslim Congress, and a reply that was delivered by Cape Argus reader, Naushad Omar:

Silence ‘athaan’ and pay the price in 2021

The battle regarding the athaan (call-to-prayer) is interesting as it reflects opinions that circulate in the minds of some people. It is therefore vital to reflect on historical context.

Decades ago, after graduating from university I worked as a community development worker at the Muslim Judicial Council (MJC). Surrounded by scholars and community leaders 20 to 40 years older, I had the unique opportunity to learn in a practising milieu and had my questions answered by people directly involved.

For example, decades ago I asked the late Imam Yaseen Harris of Woodstock Mosque why Muslims did not fight when apartheid enforcers forcefully removed people. His answer was simple. Apartheid officials threatened to silence the athaan by demolishing the mosques in District 6, Claremont, Constantia, Goodwood, etc, if Muslims resisted.

The material and architectural history of Cape town’s 350-year-old Muslim community would have been reduced by bulldozers in the same way that Zionists remove the foundation stones of shattered Palestinian villages to eliminate material evidence from history itself.

Muslim leaders like Harris understood the cruelty of apartheid’s enforcers. So our leaders and people left quietly so that our religious sites remained as a testimony to our history. Muslims, like the Christian coloured people, were proud and dignified people. Our churches and mosques in District 6 and elsewhere will eternally symbolise our love for the God of Abraham.

When the church bells ring and athaan is called, especially in District 6, it is a message to the world that the Muslim and Christian mixed-race folks will not be forgotten.

While useless politicians blame each other for their inability to return the rightful inhabitants of District 6, the churches and mosques echo the pain of forced removal. Already both leading political parties have lost substantial votes in this latest election in Cape Town.

Already 35% of registered voters did not vote and many more who could register, didn’t. Eligible non-voters could represent 50% and smaller parties are rising in Cape Town.

The athaan is a political issue paid for by 200 years of slavery, 100 years of colonialism and 50 years of apartheid. Play with the athaan and see what happens in 2021.

* Cape Muslim Congress Councillor Yagyah Adams

Let’s turn down volume on mosque's call-to-prayer

It is telling that Yagyah Adams (May 23) did his apprenticeship while “surrounded by scholars at the MJC”.

These people are not scholars, they are a priesthood. The MJC are neither elected by the people, nor do they consult the people. They are appointed by mosque committees or trustees with zero accountability. The priesthood of the MJC should not be Mr Adams’s first port of call, it must be the Prophet of Islam (peace be upon him).

The Prophet used both hard power and soft power to defeat his enemies. Although his army defeated the Meccans in various battles, he won hearts and minds by using the soft power of mercy, kindness, tolerance, forgiveness and turning the other cheek. He did this after his followers were abused, tortured, oppressed and killed. He forgave the Meccans even when they killed some of his own family.

Many mosques have acquired the right to use a loudspeaker by prescription. Therefore, any legal challenge may fail because of prescription. But even with this hard power of prescriptive rights, do not be harsh with the sound - use soft power by showing kindness and tolerance by turning down the volume. Even if your opponents are Islamophobic, defeat Islamophobia with love and tolerance.

Thus, the issue is not the Athan, which is a straw man argument, the issue is the loudspeaker. And we have the technology to replace the loud-speaker. We have clocks, calendars, smart phones, radios and apps.

And despite having the Athan, most of our mosques are relatively empty bar Friday Jumu’ah. Is this not the height of hypocrisy?

Let’s coexist peacefully in our multiracial, multireligious and multiclass society.

* Naushad Omar, Athlone.

