Airbnb has raised concerns that the new proposed tourism regulations have the potential to be unfair to South African citizens

The following letter is in response to "Airbnbs come under fire for 'killing' Mother City businesses": I am so glad that at last somebody is speaking out about Airbnb and the devastating effect it has had on not just my business but all the other businesses in the same industry.

However, there in one mistake in the article published on December 27. The line stating, “In Sea Point alone there are 18 Airbnbs” was referring to just one small road. I have heard the figure of a few thousand Airbnb properties in Cape Town but I am not sure of the accuracy of that figure.

A quick Google search shows more than 300 available. As well as not having to pay commercial rates, they do not need to be inspected by any rating agencies nor do they have to show proof of adequate insurance policies.

I agree with your other quote that it is insane because they are not abiding by the rules and, as Jeff Rosenberg says, “all accommodation providers should be subjected to the same regulations”, which is currently not the case.