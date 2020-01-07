LETTER: Assassination of Iran's General Soleimani could trigger World War III









Pakistani citizens demonstrate over the U.S. airstrike in Iraq that killed Iranian Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani, in Peshawar, Pakistan, Friday, Jan. 3, 2020. Picture: Muhammad Sajjad/AP The assassination of Archduke Frans Ferdinand of Austria by a madman on June 28, 1914, led to World War I. The assassination of General Qasem Soleimani of Iran could serve as a catalyst for World War III. The dogs of war are about to be unleashed on a global scale with terrifying prospects for humanity. The dogs of war is a phrase spoken by Mark Anthony in Act 3, Scene 1, line 273 of William Shakespeare's Julius Caesar: "Cry Havoc!, and let slip the dogs of war.” War is the greatest failure of mankind. The constant lies and euphemisms add insult to the massive crimes committed in the name of global stability. War planners still scatter sophisticated and lethal weaponry like confetti. We continue to witness on a daily basis bloody airstrikes by all powers that appear reckless and impulsive. These war crimes have left a trail of shattered bodies and shattered lives. The professed battle for civilisation looks more like a clash of bloodthirsty barbarians.

The Western warlords and their partners in the military industrial complex created Islamic State (IS) and all its offshoots in a 30-year military rampage that has redrawn international boundaries, killed 30million innocent souls and displaced 20million refugees seeking urgent shelter.

World War III, will kill more people and combatants than WWII; the carnage that will follow will be difficult to contain on a global basis.

Current conflicts are turning stable countries to dust, pulverised by 21st century artificial intelligence weaponry and fifth-generation stealth bombers, and destroyed through blowback in the political vacuums they create.

Over the past 100 years, mankind has made astonishing progress in every scientific field, but at the same time built the most powerful killing machines since the advent of the human race.

It is indeed a miracle we are still here to appreciate our advancements.The military planners' vision today is the creation of conflict and divisions within and between countries. It is in essence a strategy for perpetual warfare which is intent on destroying civilisation.

Many powerful leaders seem to defy the logic of co-existing with the rest of the global community. Their war and conflict culture has incapacitated them to think rationally and act responsibly in sensitive situations. Protecting precious human life is not their priority.

The current constellation of events, as 2020 unfolds, will take us to the brink of Armageddon,and usher in the ultimate conflict that will surely be the demise of the human race.

* Farouk Araie, Johannesburg.

** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Media.

