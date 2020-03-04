LETTER: Atlantis Traffic Department’s eye test poser

I think the government needs to look into why the Atlantis Traffic Department fails so many people with eye tests. My husband went there on February 28 and failed his eye test although he did his rigging test four months prior to this and passed with flying colours and his optician in Atlantis said his glasses were excellent. The company he works for said the same, so why did the Atlantis Traffic Department fail him? He had to go back to his optician, have his eyes tested again and have a form filled in to enable him to get his licence. Does this sound fair? What is happening in our so-called democratic society we are supposed to be living in?

Seems like prejudice is the name of the game in our supposedly country called the “Rainbow Nation”.

* Karen Schafer, Melkbosstrand.

