LETTER: Battle to get UIF aid as only Covid-19 affected seemingly assisted

I hope you can assist please. I lost my job at the end of February, just before Covid-19.

I went to the Labour Department in the CBD to apply. The first time I had insufficient documents. I went back with all my info near the end of March. I queued for an hour, only for the staff to down tools.

I went back the next day - a day before the lockdown. I stood in a queue for an hour, only to be told we must all come back after the 21-day lockdown.

I returned then, but the UIF office was closed. I returned again on Monday this week. The office was still closed. It seems the government is only helping the Covid-19-affected with UIF, but not helping the normal UIF applicants who were jobless before Covid-19.

I applied online, but entered the incorrect password so the account is locked. I also emailed my application - no response. I have been without money since February and really need this UIF money.