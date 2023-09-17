LETTER: Brett Herron is desperate to pander to his ANC handlers

This letter is in response to Brett Herron, Cape Argus letter titled “Taxi violence: Cape Town choreographs management to suit DA identity politics agenda”, August 12: Herron’s recent claim that the management of the taxi violence was choreographed is not only a tepid attempt to spread misinformation, hypocrisy at its finest, but also confirms again that he is a cynical concessiocrat desperate to pander to his ANC handlers to audition for (Patricia) de Lillie’s Cabinet seat to top up his pension.

In 2017, during his tenure as Mayco Member for Transport in the City of Cape Town, Herron proudly proclaimed that ignorance of the national road traffic legislation did not absolve drivers and supported the impoundment of public transport vehicles. So when did Herron decide that upholding the law is a racial issue? Just look at who else is echoing these sentiments, and you will soon realise that Herron is merely following the script given to him. His suggestion that the City’s actions were orchestrated to favour a particular demographic, potentially at the expense of others, is ludicrous.

The City receives thousands of complaints on a monthly basis from residents pleading for enforcement in all communities across Cape Town. This includes complaints from other public transport operators in areas like Nyanga, Khayelitsha, Hout Bay and Delft, who are threatened, illegally impounded and extorted by members of the taxi industry on a regular basis. The idea that taxis are a law on their own, free to contravene national legislation, or engage in behaviours contrary to societal ethics, tacitly supported by the GOOD party and some other political commentators who attempted to board the bandwagon, cannot be endorsed by the DA or the City. The minibus taxi industry is an important part of our economy; it shuttles millions of South Africans to work daily. That is why a task team was established to find common ground and establish a productive path forward with the industry.

In its short existence, over 3000 permits were allocated to the sector on routes across the province. It was the South African National Taxi Council which abandoned the task team and started a violent strike in the middle of the day stranding thousands of commuters. This is a R90 billion transport sector that needs to be held to the same standards as other road users and public transport sectors. In fact, those who hold the lives of tens of thousands of commuters in their hands, should be held to higher standards.

The City of Cape Town’s enforcement of the law is unwavering, impartial and fully aligned with its mission to protect all residents. The City will act without fear or favour. The opposition’s attempt to undermine the City’s actions only highlights its disregard for upholding the rule of law and prioritising the safety and lives of residents of Cape Town. The financial interests of minibus taxis cannot be considered to be more important than the lives of commuters. Herron’s willingness to forego principles is staggering. Thank goodness we have people like JP Smith, Mayoral Committee Member for Urban Mobility Cllr Rob Quintas and Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis in government who are not afraid to hold the line on law and order and refused to negotiate with people who use violence and crime to extort the outcomes they want.

While they defended our future as Capetonians against thuggery, Herron was trying to ensure his bread remained buttered. * Thulani Dasa (DA Activist), Makhaza, Khayelitsha. ** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Media.