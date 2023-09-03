LETTER: BRICS must translate into practical value for ordinary people

by Yagyah Adams From experience, I know that most people consider conferences and seminars to be a waste of time, energy and taxpayer money. They do not reduce the cost of living or address widespread poverty.

This may sound silly, but we have sent delegations to Davos and other places for many years, and nothing has ever come of it. Perhaps a few people have benefited at taxpayer expense, but it is time to give up the pretence that these conferences have any value for ordinary people. We have a nearly 50% unemployment rate, and it is not helping anyone to pretend Davos and other conferences have helped. What is needed are practical and realistic outcomes that benefit the 50 million South Africans.

For example, since Russia is a major oil producer, can Russia help South Africa with cheap fuel so we can reduce our transport costs? Since Russia has excess grain, can Russia help reduce the price of bread? Since China has so much money, can China establish a bank in every metro in South Africa where they can grant home loans at 5% interest instead of the current 12%? Why must we pay so much interest on a home loan when the bank owns the house until the debt is paid and can evict us when the debt is unpaid? Ordinary people are suffering while “so-called” leaders attend global meetings at taxpayer expense.

What is the value of being “pals” with China or Russia if they charge us the same as they do Western nations? A friend suggests better rates, otherwise, what is the actual value of the relationship? For South Africa to continue with BRICS and whoever else wants to join, ordinary people must benefit. The purpose of BRICS must not be just to show the Western nations the middle finger. We want affordable petrol, bread and home loans. Otherwise, BRICS is nothing more than an alumni for wealthy old farts who have stolen from their taxpayers.

People do not care if an oppressor is black, white, or brown. We want an affordable quality of life. We have many black billionaires, but few think about generating affordable grain or establishing factories to make affordable bread. Do wealthy blacks really care about people? I do not think so.

If wealthy blacks did care about poor blacks, they would advertise in the Argus newspaper and tell us about the businesses or opportunities they created that reduced unemployment or lowered the cost of basic products. Why should ordinary people be proud of wealthy blacks when their behaviour is no different from wealthy whites? An oppressor is an oppressor, and colour does not matter. * Cape Muslim Congress councillor Yagyah Adams.

