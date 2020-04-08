LETTER: City should show some humanity and take pay cuts, postpone tariff hikes

This letter touches on "Cape residents facing tariff increases in City’s 2020/21 draft budget" and "Call for City of Cape Town to offer relief on rates, service bills":

While the politicians are still bickering over the City of Cape Town’s 2020/21 draft budget which contains some shocks for the ratepayers, perhaps the DA councillors will show generosity of spirit or that they have a spark of humanity in their cold hearts. While the politicians are still bickering over the City of Cape Town’s 2020/21 draft budget which contains some shocks for the ratepayers, perhaps the DA councillors will show generosity of spirit or that they have a spark of humanity in their cold hearts. The draft budget contains nasty shocks ranging from an increase in rates to tariff hikes for water, sanitation and refuse collection. When the DA’s Dan Plato was installed as mayor he promised to revisit the tariffs. As usual it was just a promise.

In fact when he was mayor previously, Brooklyn and Rugby residents gave him the nickname “Mr Promises” because that was all he did on his walkabouts.

If Plato and his councillors had any concern for the citizens they could start by eliminating the fixed fee on water and electricity piping, which is an exploitative charge if there ever was one.

They could also postpone the increases in water, electricity and refuse to name just some.

Instead of talking they should start taking action against big business who apparently owe the municipality millions.

Reportedly, the draft budget also makes provision for a wage bill which consists of almost one-third of the budget.

To see us through these trying times each and every councillor, including those who represent the ANC, ACDP and the Cape Muslim Congress, should reject the proposed increase and take a 25% salary cut, at least for the foreseeable future.

President Cyril Ramaphosa, his Cabinet and all the MPs should also sacrifice part of their salaries.

If they had any concern for the residents they would. But don’t hold your breath.

* Brian Joss, Milnerton.

