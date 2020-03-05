LETTER: Concert a distasteful way to 'celebrate' Cape refugees removal

I just read an article that a free concert will be held at Greenmarket Square “to revitalise the area after refugees were removed”. It is organised by the City of Cape Town and will be held today. I love Jonathan Rubain and Don Vino (true sons of the Cape Flats), but surely this is a very insensitive move by the City, or am I being too sensitive? Yes, the refugee situation had to be resolved, but to “celebrate” their removal in this way seems rather distasteful.

They are still human beings in a very distressed situation.

How can the City thrust this event in their faces in such a manner?

I won’t attend this event.

If Greenmarket Square requires “revitalisation”, have it done later in the month or in April when emotions have calmed.

It is events like these that destroy all the goodwill built.

* Henry Arendse, Tygerdal.

Cape Argus

The free concert will feature Jonathan Rubain, Don Vino, Candice Thornton and The Kiffness featuring Matthew Gold, plus a mass salsa class on the square. Pictures: Brendan Magaar/African News Agency(ANA)

Stage set-up as the City of Cape Town will be hosting a free concert on Greenmarket Square. Pictures: Brendan Magaar/African News Agency(ANA)

