LETTER: Councillor’s letter about Kloofnek Road is a huge lie

Please note that the letter from DA ward councillor Francine Higham (“City is taking the concerns on Kloofnek Road seriously”, September 30) is a huge lie! I contacted her more than a year ago to urge her to implement safety measures on Kloofnek Road, after an 18-wheeler crashed into the exact same block of flats.

She was rude and dismissive, and absolutely nothing was done for an entire year! NOW, after countless more crashes, suddenly she gets on her high horse with “plans”. Why you publish her letter and excuses without fact-checking - Cape Talk Radio also had her on their show, so that info is freely available to the public - yet publish her letter? Could you please remedy or withdraw her letter asap.

* Ingeborg Lichtenberg, Cape Town.