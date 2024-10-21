Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLCape ArgusNewsOpinionLifestyleSportLead SAMotoringCycle TourThe Dignity Project
Independent Online | Capeargus
Search IOL
IOLCape ArgusNewsOpinionLifestyleSportLead SAMotoringCycle TourThe Dignity Project
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL PropertyDigi Mags
Independent Online

Wednesday, November 20, 2024

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by location

LETTER: Councillor’s letter about Kloofnek Road is a huge lie

A landslide on Kloof Nek Road obstructed the left lane into the city during the Cape Storm. Picture: Armand Hough / African News Agency (ANA)

A landslide on Kloof Nek Road obstructed the left lane into the city during the Cape Storm. Picture: Armand Hough / African News Agency (ANA)

Published Oct 21, 2024

Share

Please note that the letter from DA ward councillor Francine Higham (“City is taking the concerns on Kloofnek Road seriously”, September 30) is a huge lie!

I contacted her more than a year ago to urge her to implement safety measures on Kloofnek Road, after an 18-wheeler crashed into the exact same block of flats.

She was rude and dismissive, and absolutely nothing was done for an entire year! NOW, after countless more crashes, suddenly she gets on her high horse with “plans”.

Why you publish her letter and excuses without fact-checking - Cape Talk Radio also had her on their show, so that info is freely available to the public - yet publish her letter?

Could you please remedy or withdraw her letter asap.

Unless, of course, you’re the mouthpiece for the DA?

* Ingeborg Lichtenberg, Cape Town.

** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Media.

Cape Argus

Do you have something on your mind; or want to comment on the big stories of the day? We would love to hear from you. Please send your letters to [email protected].

All letters to be considered for publication, must contain full names, addresses and contact details (not for publication)

Related Topics:

road safetyinfrastructure