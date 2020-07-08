LETTER: Covid-19 regulations make the grieving process harder

How much different this new normal lifestyle would be if not for Covid-19. It was difficult to imagine until my octogenarian father tested positive and finally succumbed to the contagion. Painfully this has come home to me. Death of a close family or friend is a hurting and a personal experience. However, death due to Covid-19 is more distressing, especially if the loved one is hospitalised and due to safety regulations, families cannot be near the departing soul. As much as one might be prepared for the death of a family member, as death is certain, we are never ready to receive such sad news. They say in life there are many uncertainties, and Covid-19 has reinforced this adage.

Families are unable to grieve and honour their loss in ways that are traditionally or culturally familiar, and this increases the pain.

Every day since my father fell ill has been a lesson exposing the best and worst of humanity.

The teaching of Omar ibn Khattab, a companion of Prophet Muhammad, that “you don’t really know a person until you lived with him, travelled with him or did business with him” is relevant and resonates with profound meaning. Even though sorrow never “closes”, with time it usually heals and life moves on.

* Mohamed Saeed, Pietermaritzburg.

Cape Argus

