LETTER: Decrepit Tygerberg Hospital not the right place for Covid-19 patients

Tygerberg Hospital is wrong for Covid-19 patients. I rarely write about health matters. This letter is provoked by Covid-19. The hospital is surrounded by suburbs that are the global epicentre of the Tuberculosis (TB) disease. The problem cannot be solved as many refuse behaviour change. Alcohol and drug addiction remain sky-high as some prefer intoxicants over health. TB sufferers are high risk for the Covid-19 and will assist Covid-19 to increase.

Tygerberg hospital is old and decrepit. The hospital generally requires a deep clean. Finding a clean toilet is hard.

The info available suggests that the Covid-19 infected will be in a separate building at Tygerberg Hospital. Are we to accept that staff in the facility will not leave the facility to go to the shop for lunch? What happens when the nurses return home where TB flourishes?

Government cannot prevent 20000 annual murders; they cannot prevent millions of illegal migrants from entering South Africa. How will they stop a virus that cannot be seen with the naked eye when they cannot prevent criminality and corruption that is visible to the naked eye?

When the world closed off borders and stopped flights, our politicians flew an aircraft into the epicentre of the pandemic. Even the ambassador of China suggested that was a bad idea.

Now that the alcohol ban is lifted, why must Tygerberg Hospital handle the alcohol-related trauma from people who simply enjoy stabbing and mutilating each other?

We must salute the hospital staff that sacrifice their lives to help those who lack common sense.

* Councillor Yagyah Adams, Cape Muslim Congress.

