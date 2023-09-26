LETTER: Despite being beaten, all is not lost for the Boks

Dear Ed, sadness prevails after our loss to Ireland. By that, I mean they did not defeat us; we simply lost it ourselves. Like the Scotland game, 11 points went astray for want of an accomplished kicker, as also, in this case, poor decision-making.

The old saying, “once is happenstance, twice is coincidence, three times is war”, points to a want in captaincy. The number of times we could have put ourselves in to try scoring positions by line-out/ corner flag kicks instead of opting for hopeless efforts at the poles is almost unconscionable, especially Faf’s gesture by attempting a shot at the poles from inside our half!