Tuesday, September 26, 2023

LETTER: Despite being beaten, all is not lost for the Boks

Werner Ehlers writes that sadness prevails after our loss to Ireland and that they did not defeat us but we simply lost it ourselves. Picture: Springboks/Twitter

Published 7h ago

Dear Ed, sadness prevails after our loss to Ireland. By that, I mean they did not defeat us; we simply lost it ourselves. Like the Scotland game, 11 points went astray for want of an accomplished kicker, as also, in this case, poor decision-making.

The old saying, “once is happenstance, twice is coincidence, three times is war”, points to a want in captaincy. The number of times we could have put ourselves in to try scoring positions by line-out/ corner flag kicks instead of opting for hopeless efforts at the poles is almost unconscionable, especially Faf’s gesture by attempting a shot at the poles from inside our half!

After Kolisi went off, our standard of leadership seemed to wither and return to the old standard of trying to win a game by 12-man rugby.

But all is not lost. Let this letter reach Rassie and co to have the new scintillating back-line play return (with a suitable kicker) to our next games.

* Werner Ehlers, Pietermaritzburg.

Cape Argus

