LETTER: Despite the negativity, Eskom has some bright sparks

We have become accustomed to negative publicity when it comes to Eskom, and some have even referred to the Eskom executives as the “Dark Lords of Megawatt Park”. The negative publicity of Eskom has its genesis in corruption, and state capture which is the main reason for the frustrating load shedding.

The struggle for the soul of Eskom has seen the once erstwhile glorious organisation degenerate into an example of another failed state entity that is a mere shadow of its former self. Despite the negative publicity that Eskom receives, believe me, there are some bright sparks at Eskom that I need to shine a light on. During May, I had the privilege to attend an Eskom-sponsored farewell function (Eskom Expo for Young Scientists) which was generously supported by Eskom to enable the students to travel from country to country; and participate in local and international competitions.

During the interview, which I conducted with Hein Weber, the principal of Khanyisa High School, with a view to achieving the objectives of this noble initiative, Weber said the Eskom Expo for Young Scientists’ objectives were: ● To get youngsters at school via their science education to grapple with problems South Africa is faced with. ● To encourage students to find future solutions to these problems.

● To encourage students to harness modern technology, and to utilise it to solve problems identified. ● To encourage students to participate in internal science expo competitions. Khanyisa High School Mthatha hosted a successful Eskom Expo District Expo. Learners from 6 schools had the prestigious opportunity to present their ideas to judges who gave feedback to allow for improvements. We were inpired by the level of creativity and innovation exhibited. Learners have grasped the art of Scientific Research and creatively engage with it to solve everyday problems. In summing up his contribution, Weber emphasised the importance of developing the potential of every one of their students; something that is in line with the mission of the school.

Given the important role that science plays in addressing modern-day societal challenges resulting from a rapidly transforming world, one needs to give credit to Eskom for being forward-looking and supporting students from predominantly less-resourced families. Well done to Eskom for this noble initiative. * Dudu Derrick Bila, Claremont.

