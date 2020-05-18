LETTER: Destroying business will not flatten curve

It is absolutely correct to understand that big business is taking an enormous knock over this period. Ryan Ravens of Accelerate Cape Town makes a good case for the government to allow business to return and to take over some of the responsibility. I agree with him. However, it is the small-business sector that has been absolutely wiped out in the past seven weeks. I deal with small businesses on a daily basis and as an attorney, I have serviced a regular client base of about 1500 small businesses. Over these past seven weeks, I have had reports from almost all of them that they are close to permanent closure. Unfortunately, certain industries are not going to be trading for the next few months, and I can’t see how the majority of them are going to be able to survive and pull through.

It is understandable that the government does not have the funding to distribute to all of them, and it is also understandable that the government is trying its utmost to flatten the curve of the virus' spread.

What we can’t understand is why the government has seen in its wisdom to destroy certain jobs which would make no difference to our efforts in flattening the curve.

For instance: if one goes to a shop, one cannot understand why you can only buy certain products and not others. This is not going to help to flatten the curve in any way.

Furthermore, e-commerce would be the logical way to go, yet the government has seen its way clear to destroy this part of the industry.

One wonders whether anyone is actually thinking through the actual regulations before they sign them.

* Michael Bagraim, Cape Town.

