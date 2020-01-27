LETTER: Destructive labour laws have forced many jewellers in Cape Town to close









Much like the cut, make, trim industry, another from the 1960s, ’70s and ’80s that has shrunk to almost nil is the jewellery industry in Cape Town. Picture: Itumeleng English/African News Agency With reference to “Does SA shine on the world stage?” (Cape Argus, January 20). I read Murray Williams’s column on January 20 about the CMT (cut, make, trim) industry. Unfortunately, that industry was the backbone of employment in Cape Town. However, that industry is but one of the many industries which have either shrunk to almost nil or have closed up shop completely. Another industry from the 1960s, ’70s and ’80s was the jewellery industry in Cape Town. This industry, stretching right back to the Cape Mint, was dominated by some of the most fantastic jewellers in the world. We had the tradition handed down from father to son and many of the businesses were family-owned. The jewellery industry was well known for its intricate designs and patterns and was by and large controlled by the superbly talented Cape Malay jewellers. Unfortunately, strict regulations, enormous labour costs and unbelievably destructive labour regulations slowly but surely strangled the industry to nothing.

Today in Cape Town we have a few highly qualified bespoke jewellers who service the upper end of the market, and the rest of the jewellery is brought in from the East.

The same could be said for dozens of small traders who were unable to keep up with various trading regulations, who finally closed up shop, playing into the hands of large business who can afford the higher overheads.

We need to deregulate for small business otherwise we are not going to be able to create more jobs in the country.

* Michael Bagraim is a labour lawyer.

