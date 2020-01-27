I read Murray Williams’s column on January 20 about the CMT (cut, make, trim) industry. Unfortunately, that industry was the backbone of employment in Cape Town.
However, that industry is but one of the many industries which have either shrunk to almost nil or have closed up shop completely. Another industry from the 1960s, ’70s and ’80s was the jewellery industry in Cape Town. This industry, stretching right back to the Cape Mint, was dominated by some of the most fantastic jewellers in the world.
We had the tradition handed down from father to son and many of the businesses were family-owned. The jewellery industry was well known for its intricate designs and patterns and was by and large controlled by the superbly talented Cape Malay jewellers.
Unfortunately, strict regulations, enormous labour costs and unbelievably destructive labour regulations slowly but surely strangled the industry to nothing.