LETTER: Donate blood, but only if you are sure you are not infected with Covid-19

As at March 27, the South African National Blood Service (SANBS) has reported 4.7 days of blood stocks. As an essential service the SANBS is operating during lockdown. There is a process in place which may include them sending an SMS as proof. Wherever possible it may be best to call them and screen yourself before leaving the house. Apart from normal exclusions, you will essentially NOT be able to donate if: 1. You have travelled outside the country in the last 21 days. 2. You were infected and tested clear of the coronavirus but the confirmation that you are clear is less than 28 days (We recommend you take your cleared test results with you).

If you are not clear for 28 days after infection they will not accept your donation.

3. You have been in close contact with a confirmed case in the past 21 days.

If after donating you test positive, contact SANBS immediately.

While blood donation is not critical to treating the coronavirus, it is a way to support our healthcare system. Do not place yourself or others at risk to donate. If you are able to travel by private vehicle within your locality to a donation centre, please donate. We cannot use the excuse of No Time.

Let us add value and be productive.

The South African Muslim Network supports this drive. We urge the Muslim community to consider donating but not at the risk of contravening lockdown regulations or putting your health at risk.

If you are healthy and get around the logistics, this is a worthwhile exercise.

As you know, many are excluded from donating due to the high rates of HIV and hepatitis B in our country. Therefore it makes it more imperative for those who do not have these conditions to donate.

* Dr Faisal Suliman, Chairperson of Samnet.

