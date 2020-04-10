LETTER: Door-to-door testing for coronavirus an open invitation for criminals

Africa is the second largest populated continent on Earth. A virus which was first detected in Asia has been going around the world and is killing people left, right and centre. South Africa has ventured on its 21-day lockdown and now the president has briefed us on his next mission to start early testing to prevent a further spread of the virus. In the briefing, the president promised to send 10000 health officials door-to-door to start testing people. I’m impressed by this bold step but I have one criticism; how do we know who is actually sent by the president and his ministers and who is posing as a health official?

At the very least, there must be a badge, ID or uniform of some sort that should help us identify who is knocking on our door.

This is because in times of crisis, the devious take advantage.

People are panicked, uninformed and gullible. I worry most about people in rural areas who will open their door to strangers because of fears of harbouring the virus.

Also, how do we know that the health officials and their test kits aren’t contaminated?

Rumours are going around globally that this virus was manufactured and for all we know it is possible.

It seems a bit like population control. South Africans should exercise their constitutional rights and refuse to allow people into their homes.

The recent video of two French doctors suggesting Africans be used as guinea pigs shows how disposable people think we are, at this time.

If there is a vaccine then why not take it to those most afflicted?

Africa only has a handful of deaths in the continent.

Countries such as China, Italy, Spain and the US have thousands dead. Even France is battling the virus so why not try out the vaccine on themselves?

The president and other African leaders should show wisdom and discernment and refuse to be held ransom by powerful philanthropists and their financial donations. They should refuse the use of this “vaccine” on Africans.

This is exploitation and a violation of human rights. We are not animals, we are not lab rats and this is not a playground for scientific madness.

Today testing on animals is shunned, so how much more testing on people?

Africans will be made casualties unnecessarily before the entire sick world is given the functioning cure.

* Rivoningo Dawn Mashele, Parklands.

** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Media.

Cape Argus





