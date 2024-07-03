Independent Online
LETTER: Easy to criticise the GNU but lets find the good

President Cyril Ramaphosa hugs the DA’s Siviwe Gwarube after she was sworn-in as Minister of Basic Education. Alongside them is Deputy-President Paul Mashatile. She is one of six Democratic Alliance MPs who have been appointed as ministers in Ramaphosa’s Government of National Unity Cabinet. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/Independent Newspapers

Published 6h ago

Share

“‘Government of National Unity’: The Markets, the Mess and the Masses” (July 1, 2024) refers:

This article by Lorenzo Davids is far from the truth, provocative and poor journalism.

South Africa is tired of this mentality and biased reporting seen more and more in Independent Media articles.

It also exposes the mentality and intellect of the Editors.

South Africa needs honest, insightful journalism. Simple to find the bad but equally simple to find the good, if you have the commitment to the future of our country.

Come on guys.

* Richard Ambler-Smith, Cape Town.

** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Media.

Cape Argus

Do you have something on your mind; or want to comment on the big stories of the day? We would love to hear from you.

All letters to be considered for publication, must contain full names, addresses and contact details (not for publication)

