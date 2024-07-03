LETTER: Easy to criticise the GNU but lets find the good

“‘Government of National Unity’: The Markets, the Mess and the Masses” (July 1, 2024) refers:
This article by Lorenzo Davids is far from the truth, provocative and poor journalism.
South Africa is tired of this mentality and biased reporting seen more and more in Independent Media articles.
It also exposes the mentality and intellect of the Editors.
South Africa needs honest, insightful journalism. Simple to find the bad but equally simple to find the good, if you have the commitment to the future of our country.
Come on guys.
* Richard Ambler-Smith, Cape Town.
