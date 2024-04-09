LETTER: Educated politicians have a tough task ahead of them

A refreshingly true article by Reoratile Mputle, pointing out that it’s not just the ANC who deploy cadres BUT the other countries deploy cadres with appropriate skills and training. Unfortunately the skilled and educated are often distrusted by the masses as being “privileged”, and their wise advice is usually ignored.

Lorenzo Davids’s article on “Silly Stories” by pre-election politicians (same issue) correctly points out that we should not blindly believe the rhetoric, but should look at the real achievements of the parties. A small disagreement I have is with his choice of poverty reduction as an achievement – too often poverty has been self-imposed by a refusal to listen to good advice about family planning. (One reason educated people have become “privileged” is limiting family size to available resources). This must be a dilemma for educated politicians, who want to reduce poverty but can’t risk giving public advice which may be unpopular.

* Rob Johnston, Tokai.

Cape Argus