LETTER: ‘Evil’ West might have just bought the ANC

After South Africa took Israel to the ICJ, it was noted that the ANC managed to pay its staff, and clear a lot of debt; and a conspiracy theory arose, claiming that Iran had “bought” the ANC to make their case for them. But after reading Councillor Adams’ rant about the evil West (Cape Argus, April 23), I have to wonder if the ones who “bought” the ANC weren’t, in fact, the evil West?

The level of disinvestment in South Africa because of corruption and criminality, and the hypocrisy of our president’s happy greeting of Sudan’s al-Bashir (after we were requested by the ICC to arrest him) means that decent, moral people are going to be highly suspicious of any cause espoused by the ANC. So linking them to the Gaza issue may have been a cynical ploy to divert attention from the reality? * Rob Johnston, Tokai.

