LETTER: Extremists can’t be ones designing future of Middle East

I recently read a piece in an international paper by Naama Lazimi. She is a member of the opposition in Israel’s parliament. She says Netanyahu’s long spell in office has robbed her disillusioned generation of its dreams for the future. His government, with its extremist allies, lacks a clear strategy for ending the conflict with Palestinians; Lazimi says it is crucial to recognise his government does not represent the majority of Israelis.

She spends a lot of time with citizens and has met Arab-Jewish civil society that exemplify a different spirit to the government – and “this is the real Israel”. Netanyahu wants to see Israel conquer the Gaza Strip and settle there, but the broader Israeli populace desires something different. They seek the opportunity to rebuild their communities destroyed by the Hamas attacks, and they want a return of the hostages. They don’t want to witness further bloodshed. Thousands of Israelis have taken to the streets calling for immediate elections, a deal for the hostages and a more accountable leadership.

When US Vice-President Kamala Harris was asked if Israel is risking American support in the war, she replied it is important to distinguish between the Israeli government and its citizens. The Israelis are entitled to security, as are the Palestinians. She believes the ruthless leaders of Hamas are willing to starve the residents of Gaza for the sake of the annihilation of Israel and the Jewish people. In the end, the extremists cannot be the ones designing the future of the Middle East. On both sides there are good people yearning for prosperity and security, not war.

Lazimi’s family migrated to Israel from Morocco. “Throughout 2 000 years of exile we dreamed of this country, established after the Holocaust. We dreamed of a country in which life is more precious than land. Under Netanyahu, this country is changing its very character… “To the citizens of the US and the world, I have one request: Do not abandon us. Stand with us as we strive for a better tomorrow, for Israelis and Palestinians alike… ” * Anne Olver, Cape Town.

