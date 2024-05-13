LETTER: Finally, the ANC’s wings will be clipped

As the election on May 29 draws closer, with the ANC in all likelihood losing its majority in government, disenchanted unemployed, homeless and hungry voters will be deciding where to put their crosses. Do they follow their hearts again and vote for a crippled ANC and decaying country, or do they adhere to the ancient, wise saying that the first sign of madness is when you do the same thing over and over and expect a different result?

The same vote will produce the same result! The only way to change things is to vote those responsible for the chaos engulfing the country out of office. It’s called democracy and it works. The age of national coalition governance will begin on June 1, and like a runaway train that can’t be stopped, opposition parties will become kingmakers and ANC wings will be clipped . The choice is simple … either run with the turkeys or fly with the eagles. Vote wisely!

* Colin Bosman, Newlands. ** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Media. Cape Argus