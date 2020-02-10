The book describes life in a dystopian society in a fictional country called Oceania which is controlled by a mysterious “government” in the shadows. Ostensibly the book was a warning back in 1949 about what can happen to a society controlled by tyranny, preconceived ideas, mind-control methods, hunger for power, removal of freedoms one by one and the mass surveillance of society.
Reading it again this week left me with eyes wide at the accuracy of the book in today’s world. In the book an effigy of a Mr Goldstein flashes on a screen in all homes during what they called “hate hour”. During hate hour people scream at his image, swear at him, disparage him and blame him for all of society’s shortcomings.
Society was brainwashed into believing that he was the enemy of the people and any good feelings towards him ended in arrest and worse .
Could Orwell’s Mr Goldstein be today’s Donald Trump who is also ridiculed, scorned and demonised on social media the world over?