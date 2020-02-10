LETTER: George Orwell’s ‘1984’ seems to be manifesting in our lives









"I first read George Orwell’s book 1984 in my early twenties tossing it aside as rubbish, anti-Semitic, far-fetched and impossible. Reading it again this week left me with eyes wide..." Picture: Reuters I first read George Orwell’s book 1984 in my early twenties tossing it aside as rubbish, anti-Semitic, far-fetched and impossible. The book describes life in a dystopian society in a fictional country called Oceania which is controlled by a mysterious “government” in the shadows. Ostensibly the book was a warning back in 1949 about what can happen to a society controlled by tyranny, preconceived ideas, mind-control methods, hunger for power, removal of freedoms one by one and the mass surveillance of society. Reading it again this week left me with eyes wide at the accuracy of the book in today’s world. In the book an effigy of a Mr Goldstein flashes on a screen in all homes during what they called “hate hour”. During hate hour people scream at his image, swear at him, disparage him and blame him for all of society’s shortcomings. Society was brainwashed into believing that he was the enemy of the people and any good feelings towards him ended in arrest and worse . Could Orwell’s Mr Goldstein be today’s Donald Trump who is also ridiculed, scorned and demonised on social media the world over?

Trump is judged and condemned by a media-controlled society as the cause of all the world’s problems just as Mr Goldstein was condemned by a controlled society in Orwell’s book. Watching news channel CNN which is an openly Trump-hating media platform is enough to sway any politically uninformed member of society into believing Trump is the pariah and enemy of the world .

The salient question to ask is whether society today actually does enjoy freedom of expression and thought, or are we all subject to brainwashing by the “thought police” as described in George Orwell’s book?

Is modern-day opinion personal and free or is society controlled by the “Ministry of Thought” as described in Orwell’s book. Today’s Ministry of Thought being biased media platforms, social media, blogs, spin doctors, the internet, editorial comments, political leaders.

Wherever one turns there is a different option. Are we really free?

* Colin Bosman, Newlands.

