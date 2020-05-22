LETTER: Gio Aplon's return to SA another victory for all the little guys

In response to, New Bulls man Gio Aplon looking forward to running out at Loftus:

Amid all the Covid-19 doom and gloom, it was a breath of fresh air to read that Gio Aplon has been persuaded to return home and end his playing career with the Bulls. Aplon, who was regarded as too small to play Test rugby by many so-called experts, must have caused a few red faces with his achievements. The pint-sized dynamo with the heart of a lion, the legs to change direction at top speed in the blink of an eye, and the feet of a dancer, is a coup for Jake White.

SA rugby has produced many great sub-80kg players over the years, like Breyton Paulse, Elton Jantjies and that genius of geniuses, Cheslin Kolbe, who previously would have been pushed aside or overlooked because they didn’t fit into the mould of a Bakkies Botha or a Victor Matfield.

Even Naas Botha wasn’t a giant of a man, yet look at his scorecard.

A round of applause to the little guys who have achieved so much for SA rugby, and who give inspiration to school kids all over the country .

Whoever said size counts was watching the wrong movie!

* Colin Bosman, Newlands.

