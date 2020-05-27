LETTER: Government must note Chief Justice Mogoeng's views on legal implications of lockdown

Chief Justice Mogoeng’s profound views on the legal implications of the lockdown must be noted by the government and its institutions. Our Constitution is a sacred document that no leader can violate with impunity. It is the duty of all of us to understand what this sacred document is all about. It is a complete edifice. Whatever our office, wherever we are serving the country and in whatever capacity, we are there only as servants of the Constitution. It is the umbilical cord that we are all Africans. Like our flag and anthem, our Constitution expresses ideas of patriotism, nationalism and freedom which, as symbols, convey meaning at various levels. It connotes the rule of law and superiority of legislative and executive actions. There is a sad but common misconception in our society that time and energy contributed to others is time and energy lost. Rare is the individual with the proper perspective to recognise that we may give without losing, and that it is often in giving that we gain. Justice Mogoeng is such an individual.

His carefully reasoned and beautifully written opinions are models of the art of judging. His opinions will continue to inspire legions of jurists to follow in his way. Many know him for his fairness, judicial restraint, and eloquent and influential opinions.

The nation should always be grateful for his integrity and absolute probity, and for his contributions to our law and the dignity of our courts. As a judge he gave years of inspirational services to out nation. He is a genuinely caring person and a model of civility. He is a man of outstanding intelligence, talent and integrity.

His apex court stands as an arbiter in holding the balance between individuals and between the state and the individual, and should not have the slightest hesitation to strike down or condemn any statutory shelter for bureaucratic discrimination, or any legislative refuge for the exercise of naked arbitrary power in violation of any of the provisions of the Constitution.

Judges are independent of all, the executive, Parliament and from themselves, and should be free to act in an independent and unbiased manner. No member of any government department has any right whatsoever to direct or influence the decision of any of the judges. It is the sure knowledge of this that gives the public confidence in our judges. Judges should not be politically beholden to any government.

* Farouk Araie, Benoni.

Cape Argus





